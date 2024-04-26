Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $107.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.36.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $104.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
Freshpet stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -147.86 and a beta of 1.23. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $117.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
