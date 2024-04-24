Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 410 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,993,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,526,905. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

