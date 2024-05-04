The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.07.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average of $159.95. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

