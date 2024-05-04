LivaNova’s (LIVN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $64.36.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 100.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 560.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 622,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 30,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

