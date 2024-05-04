ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $321.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $339.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ICON Public from $362.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on ICON Public from $343.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $309.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $181.92 and a 12 month high of $344.77.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

