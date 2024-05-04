Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Target Price at C$11.06

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBM. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$11.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$12.06.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.6911942 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.