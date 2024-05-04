Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

MESO stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $856.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 3.45. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mesoblast by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

