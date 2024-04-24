Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 1,005 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. City State Bank boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.39. 1,735,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average is $128.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.