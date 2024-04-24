Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 270 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $2,262,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $308.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,888. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $335.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

