Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $428.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.79.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.54% and a negative net margin of 14,573.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Stories

