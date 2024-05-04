Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of DAN opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.46.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Dana by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 176,778 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dana in the third quarter worth about $1,602,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dana by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

