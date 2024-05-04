Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NARI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Inari Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Shares of NARI opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,619,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 965,359 shares in the company, valued at $40,545,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,619,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 965,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,545,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,058. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 139.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

