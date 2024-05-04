Robert W. Baird Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $530.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $530.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $516.19.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $514.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.07 and its 200 day moving average is $423.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.