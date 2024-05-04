NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,150.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $941.55.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $887.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $272.40 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $865.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,826,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,144,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,637 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.