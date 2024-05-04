Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.24. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the fourth quarter worth about $1,696,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 311,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 197,661 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 50.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 394,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 48,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao engages in the operation of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It sells food products, including non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, cold cuts, and dairy products; and non-food products, such as cleaning supplies, disposable products, personal care products, and pet supplies under its private label and third-party brands.

