Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Citigroup

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a sell rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.43.

Get Clorox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $176.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.