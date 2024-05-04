Wells Fargo & Company Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $65.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PayPal by 420.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 271.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

