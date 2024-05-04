Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 3.1 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.88%.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.