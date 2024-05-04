Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSACFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 0.3 %

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

