Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
