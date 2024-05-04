Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

CHCT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.93 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 287.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

