Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Frontline alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Frontline

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.78. Frontline has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.03.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 27.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 150.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.