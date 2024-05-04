Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on Frontline
Frontline Stock Performance
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.
Institutional Trading of Frontline
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 27.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 150.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.