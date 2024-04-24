Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $417,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5,631.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 654.1% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.79. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

