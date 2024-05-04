Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Weis Markets Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMK traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,560. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. Weis Markets has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $80.47.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMK. StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

