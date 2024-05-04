Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Martinrea International Price Performance
MRE traded up C$0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.94. 447,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$15.16. The company has a market cap of C$932.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29.
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.2301741 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on MRE
Insider Buying and Selling at Martinrea International
In other news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo bought 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.88 per share, with a total value of C$197,047.20. In related news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso bought 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,163.00. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.88 per share, with a total value of C$197,047.20. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,353 shares of company stock worth $348,645. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Martinrea International
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.