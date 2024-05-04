Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

MRE traded up C$0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.94. 447,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$15.16. The company has a market cap of C$932.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.2301741 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRE. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.14.

In other news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo bought 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.88 per share, with a total value of C$197,047.20. In related news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso bought 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,163.00. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.88 per share, with a total value of C$197,047.20. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,353 shares of company stock worth $348,645. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

