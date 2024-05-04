HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

HBT Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of HBT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 30,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. HBT Financial has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $21.87.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $68,499.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,903.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,903.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roger A. Baker bought 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,267.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 555,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,706.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,920 shares of company stock valued at $130,240. 58.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

