Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95,191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $46,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,874 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 789,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,599,000 after buying an additional 271,720 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,681.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 245,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 550,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after buying an additional 224,332 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.79. 1,376,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

