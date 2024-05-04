AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW) Stake Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,489,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $46,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 229,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Price Performance

JULW traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $32.73. 9,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,186. The company has a market cap of $146.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.