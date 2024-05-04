Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 107,061 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,061 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $112,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.