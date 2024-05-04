TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

TMX Group stock traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$37.21. The company had a trading volume of 391,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,080. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$27.74 and a 12-month high of C$37.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price target on shares of TMX Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

