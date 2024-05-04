Papa John’s International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 59.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 771,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,401. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.