Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 104.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 739 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in HubSpot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,840,000 after acquiring an additional 180,822 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $651.74. 399,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $626.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.45. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $399.48 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.75 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.36.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

