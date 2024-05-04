Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $564,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. 12,104,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,314,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

