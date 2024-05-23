SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 7,123 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $528.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $518.02 and a 200 day moving average of $493.53. The stock has a market cap of $456.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $535.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

