Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Moderna Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $125.00. 4,513,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.03. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

