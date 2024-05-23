iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $527.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,789. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $535.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.53. The firm has a market cap of $455.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.