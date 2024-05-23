SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 6,447 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 60,371 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.9 %

MCD stock traded down $7.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.93. 5,382,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,828. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

