Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 0.6%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $114.81 and last traded at $114.82. 2,801,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,324,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 51,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 391,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

