Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 183 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,563,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after buying an additional 573,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,663,339,000 after buying an additional 514,120 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $39.54 on Friday, hitting $1,278.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,058. The company has a market capitalization of $592.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,308.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

