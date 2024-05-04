BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target Cut to $135.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Benchmark from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

BlueLinx Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.54. The stock had a trading volume of 102,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,860. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $132.67. The company has a market capitalization of $888.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.02 and its 200 day moving average is $106.46.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $712.53 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlueLinx

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $622,598.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,263.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $622,598.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,263.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,570 shares of company stock worth $1,000,196. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in BlueLinx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 488,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

