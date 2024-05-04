Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 55 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.38. 1,787,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The company has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,273 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,819. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.