Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 2,906 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $574,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,685,330.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $574,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,685,330.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,890 shares of company stock worth $36,079,267 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,564,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,228,284. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

