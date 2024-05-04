AJOVista LLC Invests $132,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Analog Devices by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $199.63. 2,372,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average of $188.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $204.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.