Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regional Management

Regional Management Stock Performance

RM traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $28.34. 134,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,608. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 41.17, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.45. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,558.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 470,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,825,876.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regional Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Regional Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 15.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 34.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.