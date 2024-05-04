OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from OFS Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.7% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

OFS Credit stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.12. 197,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,676. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other OFS Credit news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $305,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 57,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,701 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

