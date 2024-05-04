OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from OFS Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
OFS Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.7% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.
OFS Credit Stock Up 1.6 %
OFS Credit stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.12. 197,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,676. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other OFS Credit news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $305,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 57,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,701 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.