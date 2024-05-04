JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 730,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,690 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $42,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,834,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,970,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 241,471 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,216,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,148,000 after acquiring an additional 229,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 654,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,586,000 after acquiring an additional 119,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 67,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,257. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $62.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.