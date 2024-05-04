Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. Coursera has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $26,319.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,932 shares of company stock valued at $8,548,314 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Coursera by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,008,000 after purchasing an additional 536,890 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after purchasing an additional 243,894 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $52,804,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,952,000 after buying an additional 690,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

