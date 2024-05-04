PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

PPG stock opened at $132.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average is $138.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,661,083,000 after buying an additional 3,600,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,685,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 41.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 341,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,659,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,799,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

