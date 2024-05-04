Comparing Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) & New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR)

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Vertical Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $8.61 million N/A N/A Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 953.83 -$74.57 million N/A N/A

New Horizon Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertical Aerospace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -29.17% 3.03% Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New Horizon Aircraft and Vertical Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertical Aerospace 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vertical Aerospace has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 93.30%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than New Horizon Aircraft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats New Horizon Aircraft on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

