Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $213.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $211.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RSG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.00.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %

RSG opened at $185.51 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

