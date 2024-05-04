Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives $52.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Hawaii

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 26.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.